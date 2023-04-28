A Sheffield mosque that has been serving the local community since the 1990s is planning to expand with a two storey extension.

If approved by Sheffield Council, Jamiyat Tabligh Ul Islam Mosque, at 30 Bodmin Street, Attercliffe, which used to be a chapel, will build additional floor space for a new prayer facility, office space, bathrooms and male ablution area.

The two-storey extension will be made of brick to match the existing building and have a flat roof with a dome – which symbolises Allah’s universe and amplifies the prayer hall – and minaret – where the call to prayer is heard from.

In a statement provided with the plans, agents Inspire Planning Solutions, on behalf of the mosque, said these plans provided the opportunity to make a prayer space that more accurately faced qibla, the direction of the sacred shrine of the Kaaba in Mecca, Saudi Arabia, which Muslims face when praying.

They added: “Jamiyat Tablig Ul Islam Mosque is a valued local community mosque which has been serving the local Muslim resident population for many years.

“The centre is located within a diverse area of the city and is highly regarded within the neighbourhood for its good quality religious instruction and community services.

“The centre is looking to improve its existing offer through undertaking an extension and internal reconfiguration to better provide for its users.”

To read the plans in full or comment, visit: https://planningapps.sheffield.gov.uk/online-applications/applicationDetails.do?activeTab=summary&keyVal=RHKZP6NYLQP00

