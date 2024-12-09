Sheffield market venue’s bid for extended drinking hours approved

A Sheffield market’s application for a new licence allowing alcohol sales until later in the evening has been accepted.

At Sheffield City Council’s licensing sub-committee hearing today (December 9), members have approved an application by Chap Community Market in Chapeltown Market Place to sell alcohol “slightly later” than previously.

This means the premises would have a drinks licence running from 11am to 10pm on Fridays, 10am to 10pm on Saturdays and 11am to 9pm on Sundays.

As the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS) reported, a previous licence was granted by the committee after a hearing in December 2020 but this lapsed because the company dissolved.

This new application was in front of the committee due to unresolved representations from Ecclesfield Parish Council and two residents living close to the venue.

At the meeting this morning, objectors told the committee that music was a major issue and they have had to ask the business to turn it down.

They added that the current license is not adhered to – this was mentioned in emails sent to the council during the consultation period, as well.

The objectors said people leaving the premises leave a mess behind them and these issues would be increased if the market could stay open later. Members also heard issues around privacy and anti-social behaviour.

“We’re not against the market,” one objector said.

However, she said she had been told to “move” if she doesn’t like what’s going on.

She said her main problem is with time and a new licence until 10pm would be late.

“All I ever asked was to communicate,” she added.

In response to what was being said at the meeting, the applicant told the members of the committee that they have a sound monitoring system.

He added the gate that is being kept open – and the gate the objectors had issues with – is kept open as an emergency exit and access for those with disabilities.

When it comes to the volume of the music, Cllr Joe Otten, one of the members of the committee, asked the applicant for an example as to what’s being done to keep the nuisance close to the evening as low as possible.

He was told that they measure noise with the sound monitoring system and try to make sure the noise doesn’t go above 65db.

After a lengthy deliberation, members of the committee have decided to grant permission with some extra conditions including when music is being played gates should be kept shut every time other than for urgent access and a few week’s notice when an event with a DJ is being planned.