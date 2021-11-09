Sheffield Lord Mayor to skydive from 15,000 ft for charity
Sheffield’s Lord Mayor will be going “where no Sheffield Lord Mayor has gone before” and skydiving to raise money for charity.
Liberal Democrat councillor Gail Smith, the 124th Lord Mayor of the city, will be jumping off a plane at 15,000 ft on December 17.
She will be taking the leap with friends and family with the aim of raising thousands of pounds for her three chosen charities: the Salvation Army, the Sheffield’s Hospitals Charity and the Friends of Hi5s.
She said: “I am doing the skydive because I want to raise as much money as I can for all my charities.
“My charity, the one I set up, Friends of Hi5s, is a small charity so we really do need to go the extra mile.
“I am doing the dive with my son-in-laws Chris and Danny and a few friends, but also the young people I work with from Hi5s youth group. These are young people with learning disabilities and I feel if they are willing to do it, then I should.
“Please if you can give just a few pounds, you can make a big difference.”
So far she has raised more than £260 from 16 donations.
All money raised will be shared with the charities at the end of the Lord Mayor’s term.
Earlier this year, a few months after taking the ceremonial role, Coun Smith said: “If I haven’t got a full diary, I’ll fill it because I want to meet as many people as I can. I want to make a difference.”
To donate visit: https://www.gofundme.com/f/sheffield-lord-mayor-skydive?utm_campaign=p_cp+share-sheet&utm_medium=social&utm_source=twitter