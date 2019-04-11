Sheffield Lord Mayor Magid prepares to run for European parliament

Lord Mayor Magid Magid is preparing to run in the European elections to ‘take on the atmosphere of hate and division’ and the rise of far-right groups.

If elected Magid, 29, who fled to Sheffield from Somalia as a child, hopes to be a voice for refugees and young people. He would also be the first Green Party MEP from Yorkshire and the Humber.

During his tenure as Lord Mayor Magid has been hailed as one of the most popular and progressive politicians nationally to take on the role, traits which he hopes to bring to European Parliament.

Magid announced his plan earlier this week in a social media post which went viral.

In his candidate statement he said: “At a time when young people are politically engaged, we need to present MEP candidates who look and sound like them, and who truly understand and speak for them. We must have the courage to do politics differently - people don’t want more of the same old failing way of doing things.”

He also called for more action on climate change and a People’s Vote, a second referendum on Brexit. He added that as an “outspoken working-class black Muslim refugee millennial” he may not be the usual candidate but has what it takes to lead with compassion and hope.

Voting for lead party candidates takes place between Wednesday, April 10 and Saturday, April 20 during which time party members will be able to vote for who they want as their lead candidate.

The European elections will take place between Thursday, May 23 and Sunday, May 26. UK candidates will be allowed to run despite Brexit following a deal made between Theresa May and the European Union to extend the leaving date deadline.

Three of the region’s current MEPs are from UKIP. The Green Party has a total of three MEPs across the country, all of which are based in the south of England.