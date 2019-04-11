Sheffield Lord Mayor Magid Magid prepares to stand as an MEP

Sheffield’s outgoing Lord Mayor Magid Magid is preparing to run in the European elections to ‘take on the atmosphere of hate and division’ and the rise of far-right groups.

If elected Magid, aged 29, who fled to Sheffield from Somalia as a child, hopes to be a voice for refugees and young people. He would also be the first Green Party MEP from Yorkshire and the Humber.

During his tenure as Lord Mayor, Magid has been hailed as one of the most popular and progressive politicians nationally to take on the role – traits which he hopes to bring to the European Parliament.

Magid announced his plan earlier this week in a social media post which went viral.

In his candidate statement, he said: “At a time when young people are politically engaged, we need to present MEP candidates who look and sound like them, and who truly understand and speak for them. We must have the courage to do politics differently - people don’t want more of the same old failing way of doing things.”

He also called for more action on climate change and a People’s Vote, which would give the public a final say on any Brexit deal. He added that as an “outspoken working-class black Muslim refugee millennial” he may not be the usual candidate but “has what it takes to lead with compassion and hope.”

Voting for lead candidates takes place until Saturday, April 20.

The European elections are set to take place between Thursday, May 23 and Sunday, May 26. The UK, which has been granted an extension to the Brexit process until October 31, will be taking part unless Parliament approves a deal sooner than expected – if Britain chooses not to participate in the elections it will leave without a deal on June 1.

Three of the region’s current MEPs are from UKIP. The Green Party has three MEPs across the country, all of which are based in the south of England.