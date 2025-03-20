Sheffield looking to open new cemeteries for the first time since 1950 as space is running out

Sheffield Council is looking into the potential of opening new burial spaces for the first time since 1950.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

When discussing a petition – which was presented at full council about delivering new burial spaces in Sheffield -, members of the council’s strategy and resources policy committee were yesterday (March 19) told the city was facing an increasing pressure on its cemeteries, with six out of 16 cemeteries having no grave spaces at all.

In addition to this, the council has only six to eight years of space left across Sheffield and as little as three years for Muslim burials.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Members also heard that work has been ongoing in recognising the need and the solution.

Sheffield Council is looking into the potential of opening new burial spaces for the first time since 1950.

During the process, the council has identified eight sites “that have the potential” to be Sheffield’s new cemeteries.

However, at the moment, the exact locations of the eight sites cannot be disclosed.

A report published ahead of the meeting noted: “The council has completed a public consultation, run a cross-party task group and identified eight potential sites for new cemeteries.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The next steps involve finalising the strategy, securing funding, progressing site feasibility studies and going on to develop new cemetery spaces to ensure a sustainable and inclusive bereavement service for Sheffield’s diverse communities.”

Cllr Kurtis Crossland said the issue around burial spaces is “one of those few absolute mission critical things that we need to deal with as a city”.

“There is no wiggle room or excuses on this, it’s an absolute priority for the city,” he added.

Cllr Zahira Naz reiterated that everybody in Sheffield is impacted by this – across all faith – and this is why it’s important to get it right.