Sheffield Local Elections 2022: The smaller political parties and their pledges

Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition

“It’s them and us. Prices and profits rocketing but wages, pensions and benefits held down. There’s never been so much inequality.

“There’s hardly any difference between the three mainstream parties. Now the Greens are part of the establishment, not even voting against Labour’s council budget cuts.

Diverting more power and funding from Whitehall to the region is a key pledge by some of the parties standing in Sheffield's local elections

“That’s why TUSC are standing – to give a voice to ordinary working class people. We’re trade unionists because we fight for workers’ rights, against low pay and zero hours contracts.

“We’re socialists because there’s enough wealth and resources for everybody to enjoy a decent standard of living.

“TUSC opposes all cuts and privatisation, including our NHS. We campaign for a £15 an hour minimum wage for all workers.

“We support citywide licensing of private landlords and a maximum cap on rents. Buses should be regulated and brought into public ownership.

Several parties are standing candidates for the local elections in Sheffield

“Nationalise the energy and oil companies to reduce fuel prices and plan a socialist and green transition to combat climate change.”

The Yorkshire Party

“A vote for the Yorkshire Party is a vote for a different type of politics – we are the only party pushing for stronger recognition and more powers for Yorkshire, from Westminster.

“In town halls and local councils across Yorkshire, we are the voice that keeps the other parties from taking areas for granted.

Several political parties are warning about the cost of living crisis

“In the East Riding of Yorkshire Council, it was the Yorkshire Party who pushed through the motion to declare a climate emergency, at the third time of asking.

“Our candidates in Sheffield have big focuses on fixing potholes, fighting antisocial behaviour, and working to end flytipping.

“We would also support using targeted business rate reductions to support local, independent businesses to ensure their continued revival after the years of lockdowns and would urge the council to promote an urgent insulation campaign as a way of reducing the cost of living crisis that we are all experiencing.

“For a stronger Sheffield, in a fairer United Kingdom, vote Yorkshire Party.”

Social Democratic Party

“This is not a general election, so the voter does not need to worry about tactical voting, and can genuinely look outside the Tory/Labour strangle-hold that chokes our region, and actually vote for somebody who has the life experience required to make their ward a first class area.

“Once we get our economic strategy in place, then the adult skills and transport links needed, can be planned for, and dovetailed into business.

“We want to re-industrialise the whole of South Yorkshire. Britain doesn’t make anything anymore, and we rely on goods from countries from the other side of the planet.

“Once we have the mindset to manufacture again in South Yorkshire, we will start to prosper.

“South Yorkshire is a sleeping giant, and together we could make this the design, and production hub of the country.

“Once we put long term manufacturing jobs in place we will seriously flood money into communities, and revive our small towns and villages.

“When the overall GDP of an area goes up, then small businesses flourish too, charities get extra donations, and antisocial behaviour drops, and then communities thrive.”

Communist Party

“We are in an acute cost of living crisis – food, energy bills, rents, taxes are sky high and climbing.

“Meanwhile wages stagnate, employers try to fire and rehire workers on worse terms and conditions and the welfare system punishes the working poor and unemployed with inadequate Universal Credit payments.

“Central government has repeatedly cut funding to local councils. Social services, schools, youth provision, libraries, housing, estate and roads maintenance are all pared down or closed down.

“We cannot tinker around the edges in a crisis. There are alternatives but they must be argued and fought for.

“An alternative to council tax is a local tax based on income, wealth, land and property.

Community wealth building with no outsourcing to big corporations, breaking up contracts, awarding to local businesses, stipulating local labour and agreed union rates.

“We need reliable affordable public transport and improved access to GP and dentistry services. Any new health centres must not be built under PFI contracts.

“We need to fight for funding to invest in new council house building and legislate for all private landlords to be registered and for rent controls.

“And schools should be brought back under council control – academies are businesses and unaccountable.”

Northern Independence Party

“Roads full of potholes, overcrowded schools, overworked teachers, no GP appointments, and energy prices skyrocketing.

“These problems are part of a bigger picture — austerity, privatisation, and centralisation. Since 2010, Westminster has slashed council budgets across the North by over £400 per person, yet all we’re getting from so-called “levelling up” is £32 per person.

“With prices rising and services gutted, our government is doing less but charging us more.

“Scotland has a smaller economy than the North, but have just renationalised their rail network. They also have free prescriptions, free tuition, and fairer taxes, because they threaten Westminster with independence and force them to listen.

“Labour and Tory governments have broken their promises to us for decades. It’s time we said enough is enough.

“People across the North are standing with us to send a clear message to Westminster – either give us our fair share, or we’ll give you the boot.

“In our manifesto we lay out our commitment to nationalising energy companies, cracking down on wealthy tax dodgers, and improving pay and working conditions for millions of people. A better North is possible outside of Westminster’s control.”