Sheffield leisure centre installs barrier to keep out caravans
Barriers have been installed at a Sheffield leisure centre to keep caravans out of the car park, after it was forced to close earlier this year.
Thorncliffe Health and Leisure Centre in High Green briefly closed last month after travellers set up camp in the car park.
It was the third time in four months travellers had turned up at the site, which is run by Places for People.
Councillor Mark Jones, Sheffield Council’s cabinet member for environment, streetscene and climate change, said at the time that the council was aware of several complaints from people in the area and from the management of the leisure centre, and that their concerns were being taken ‘very seriously indeed’.
Height-restricting barriers have now been installed at the entrance to prevent caravans returning and causing further disruption for leisure centre users.
Sharing a photo of one of the barriers yesterday, the leisure centre posted: “We're now finished with the main works to the entrance of our car park, and don't worry - we've not forgotten about the sides.
“Please take care when entering the car park as everyone is still getting used to the new system in place, and contact the centre if you have any questions regarding the new height restriction system.”