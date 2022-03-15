The party, which currently runs the council with a Green Party coalition, made the pledge in its local election manifesto unveiled this week.

Called Putting Sheffield First, the manifesto promises to “make the council listen to, respect, and act on local opinion”.

Labour Council Leader Terry Fox said: “No matter where you live, you should expect the same high standard of living.

“Underpinning every decision Labour makes is a commitment to tackling inequalities and levelling-up the city, but in a uniquely Sheffield way.

“The Tory government talk of ‘levelling-up’ but they have taken over a billion pounds from Sheffield public services and the council has almost a third less money for services than it did in 2010.

“This is widening the inequalities in the city but we will always fight back.

“We have huge ambition for the city, but we don’t have an overall majority of councillors meaning we can’t deliver all of the things the city needs.

“But if elected in May, Labour councillors will implement all the policies within this manifesto.”

Labour Party pledges

Labour would invest more in street cleaning and green spaces with an additional £2 million for local centres and high streets to support their economic growth.

A £3.5m pot would be spent installing renewable energy on community hubs, such as schools, libraries, community centres, and retrofit council homes.

Early intervention and prevention services would identify and tackle issues at the earliest possible stage and youth provision would be increased to a minimum of six hours every week in every ward.

Labour says it will provide extra resources to support community groups, including a new fund in areas struggling to get volunteers.

And it will coordinate the city’s food banks and provide community groups with an extra £1 million to combat social isolation.

The party says it is committed to tackling homelessness and addiction problems and there would be street enforcement to tackle litter, fly-tipping, and graffiti.