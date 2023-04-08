A Sheffield Labour local election candidate has been deselected and she claims it is following comments she made about the tree felling saga.

Emily Wilson was forced to stand down from running in Broomhill and Sharrow Vale ward at this year’s local elections with just shy of a month to go until polling day on Thursday, May 4.

In a statement, she said: “I am deeply disappointed.

“Although the full reasons for this decision have not yet been made available to me, I have been informed that this relates to comments I made about the need for reform, greater accountability and transparency at the council off the back of the Sheffield tree inquiry.

Emily Wilson, a Sheffield Labour local election candidate, was deselected following comments she made about the tree felling saga.

“These sentiments echoed council leader Terry Fox’s own statement in response to the findings of the inquiry – that we must learn from the mistakes of the past.

“I stand by my statements that reform is needed.

“Our city and community need and deserve strong, compassionate political leadership. I stood as councillor to fight for that and I will continue to push for it with and for the communities in Broomhill and Sharrow Vale and across the city.

“I’m sorry that we can’t finish this particular battle together but the bigger fight for change we all need and deserve is not over.”

She added in comments on Facebook that she was shocked at how she was treated.

Liz Moor, a supporter, said: “I’m gobsmacked, I really enjoyed meeting you the other day and thought your attitude was exactly what’s needed in Sheffield.”

Another supporter, Vic Hancock Fell, commented: “Really disappointed to read this Emily, I’m gutted and angry on your behalf. Sending you lots of solidarity to keep going despite this incredibly frustrating turn of events.”

Findings of the street tree inquiry

The findings of the long-awaited inquiry seeking “truth and reconciliation” following the infamous Streets Ahead programme that aimed to fell 17,500 street trees as part of a £2.2 billion contract between the council and Amey were recently revealed.

Sir Mark Lowcock’s report showed the council overstretched its authority in taking drastic action against campaigners, had serious and sustained failures in leadership and misled the public, courts and an independent panel it set up to deal with the dispute.

Labour was at the helm for most of the saga and there have been growing calls for those still in power from the party to resign as councillors.

The full list of candidates running in this year’s local elections was revealed last night.

Labour has now put forward former councillor Lewis Dagnall to run in Broomhill and Sharrow Vale ward.

Other candidates standing in this ward are: Angela Argenzio, Green Party; Noah Eden, Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition; Patrick Gilbert, Liberal Democrats; Gordon Millward, Conservative.