News you can trust since 1887
BREAKING
UK's first drug consumption room gets approval to open in Glasgow
Meta announces plans for AI chatbots to be used on their platforms
BBC introduces new rules for flagship presenters after Lineker row
US winner claims £1.32 billion jackpot prize
Flights to Italy set to be disrupted as airport staff announce strike
CPS explain why cop was not prosecuted for 'relationship' with a child

Sheffield Labour calls for more financial support for struggling families ahead of Christmas

Labour has urged Sheffield Council to offer more support to families struggling with the cost of living crisis ahead of Christmas.
Molly Williams
By Molly Williams
Published 28th Sep 2023, 11:39 BST
Updated 28th Sep 2023, 11:39 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

In a motion put forward for a full council meeting next week, the party called on the authority’s strategy and resources committee to look at increasing and extending help for those who need it most as soon as possible.

The motion will be given by deputy council leader Fran Belbin and seconded by Coun Laura McClean.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

They said working people were paying the price for a damaged economy.

Most Popular
Sheffield Labour is urging the council to boost support for families struggling with the cost of living crisis ahead of Christmas. Photo credit: Chris Radburn/PA WireSheffield Labour is urging the council to boost support for families struggling with the cost of living crisis ahead of Christmas. Photo credit: Chris Radburn/PA Wire
Sheffield Labour is urging the council to boost support for families struggling with the cost of living crisis ahead of Christmas. Photo credit: Chris Radburn/PA Wire

The councillors warned things would continue to get worse with rising prices and higher bills.

They said: “Lots of people across Sheffield are struggling as prices and bills continue to rise. Wintertime can be an expensive time for lots of people, especially families.

“We believe a cash-first approach is an effective, direct way to provide financial help that trusts people to make the best choices for them.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The strategy and resources committee unanimously approved a spending plan earlier this year which included some extra funds for those most in need but Coun Belbin and McClean said more needed to be done.

Sheffield full council in the Town HallSheffield full council in the Town Hall
Sheffield full council in the Town Hall

Recently published research by the Joseph Rowntree Foundation found 5.7 million (48 per cent) low-income households were forced to cut down or skip meals as a result and 6.5 million (56 per cent) of households were going without other essentials such as showers, transport and toiletries.

Councillors are set to debate and decide on the motion in a full council meeting in the Town Hall on Wednesday, October 4.

Related topics:Sheffield CouncilSheffield LabourCouncillorsSheffieldJoseph Rowntree FoundationTown Hall