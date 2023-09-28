Sheffield Labour calls for more financial support for struggling families ahead of Christmas
and live on Freeview channel 276
In a motion put forward for a full council meeting next week, the party called on the authority’s strategy and resources committee to look at increasing and extending help for those who need it most as soon as possible.
The motion will be given by deputy council leader Fran Belbin and seconded by Coun Laura McClean.
They said working people were paying the price for a damaged economy.
The councillors warned things would continue to get worse with rising prices and higher bills.
They said: “Lots of people across Sheffield are struggling as prices and bills continue to rise. Wintertime can be an expensive time for lots of people, especially families.
“We believe a cash-first approach is an effective, direct way to provide financial help that trusts people to make the best choices for them.”
The strategy and resources committee unanimously approved a spending plan earlier this year which included some extra funds for those most in need but Coun Belbin and McClean said more needed to be done.
Recently published research by the Joseph Rowntree Foundation found 5.7 million (48 per cent) low-income households were forced to cut down or skip meals as a result and 6.5 million (56 per cent) of households were going without other essentials such as showers, transport and toiletries.
Councillors are set to debate and decide on the motion in a full council meeting in the Town Hall on Wednesday, October 4.