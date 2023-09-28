Sheffield Labour calls for more financial support for struggling families ahead of Christmas

Labour has urged Sheffield Council to offer more support to families struggling with the cost of living crisis ahead of Christmas.

In a motion put forward for a full council meeting next week, the party called on the authority’s strategy and resources committee to look at increasing and extending help for those who need it most as soon as possible.

The motion will be given by deputy council leader Fran Belbin and seconded by Coun Laura McClean.

They said working people were paying the price for a damaged economy.

Sheffield Labour is urging the council to boost support for families struggling with the cost of living crisis ahead of Christmas. Photo credit: Chris Radburn/PA Wire

The councillors warned things would continue to get worse with rising prices and higher bills.

They said: “Lots of people across Sheffield are struggling as prices and bills continue to rise. Wintertime can be an expensive time for lots of people, especially families.

“We believe a cash-first approach is an effective, direct way to provide financial help that trusts people to make the best choices for them.”

The strategy and resources committee unanimously approved a spending plan earlier this year which included some extra funds for those most in need but Coun Belbin and McClean said more needed to be done.

Sheffield full council in the Town Hall

Recently published research by the Joseph Rowntree Foundation found 5.7 million (48 per cent) low-income households were forced to cut down or skip meals as a result and 6.5 million (56 per cent) of households were going without other essentials such as showers, transport and toiletries.