Sheffield Labour has tabled a motion calling on the government to ban American XL bully dogs following recent attacks.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said the breed will be banned by the end of this year following a number of attacks across the country including in Sheffield.

But in a motion put forward for a Sheffield full council meeting next week, Labour said it should be done immediately.

Council leader Tom Hunt said: “I’ve been appalled by recent attacks by out-of-control dogs. Powerful, aggressive dogs like XL bullies are causing serious harm and creating fear. The government needs to get on and ban them as quickly as possible. People want action to make our streets safer and protect lives.

“Untrained, poorly bred dogs put the public at risk. If you have concerns about a dog in your area, please contact the police immediately.”

Nationally, around 9,000 people a year are admitted to hospital with severe dog bites at an estimated cost of £71 million to the NHS.

South Yorkshire Police said the number of dog attacks had increased as dog ownership increased following Covid-19 and that in the first three months of this year, a quarter of all dangerous dogs seized were XL bully.

Mr Sunak’s proposed ban has panicked XL bully owners who have rushed out to buy muzzles and seek advice, according to the Guardian.

Animal welfare organisations have criticised the proposed ban, saying it will not stop dog attacks and that “unscrupulous breeders and irresponsible owners” are to blame.

Labour’s motion asked the council to condemn illegal dog breeding and puppy farming and urge government to ban XL bullies immediately.

Coun Mike Chaplin, Labour councillor for Southey Ward who will second the motion, said: “I’m a former postman and I’ve seen the life-changing impact that dog attacks can have. Key workers including care workers, delivery drivers and postal workers are some of those at greatest risk of dangerous dog attacks.