Sheffield Labour calls for charges on utility companies digging up key roads at peak times

A motion submitted by Sheffield Labour ahead of a council meeting calls for action against utility companies digging up key roads at peak times.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The motion explains that “repeated and often uncoordinated road works across Sheffield by utility companies causes disruption and frustration for residents” and as a solution a Lane Rental scheme needs to be introduced.

Lane Rental schemes, the motion adds, allow councils to charge utility companies up to £2,500 a day when they dig up the busiest roads at peak times.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cllr Ben Miskell and Cllr Mark Rusling’s motion wants the council to approve that Lane Rental Lane Rental is a tool the council should use “to ensure road works by utility companies are better coordinated, tackle congestion and protect residents from disruption”.

A motion submitted by Sheffield Labour ahead of a council meeting calls for action against utility companies digging up key roads at peak times. Photo: Miguel Teirlinck on Unsplash

The revenue from Lane Rental could then be ringfenced and reinvested for improving the city’s highways and pavements, tackling potholes, and for reducing congestion.

The motion calls for the Transport, Regeneration and Climate Policy Committee to consider adding to its work programme introducing a Sheffield Lane Rental, working jointly with the Environmental Services and Regulation Policy Committee to ensure that utility companies are charged if they dig up key roads at peak times.