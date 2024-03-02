Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

We’re a city on the up and we’re bursting with talent. Here’s some examples from the last few weeks alone that demonstrate the innovation and creativity in our city:

Sheffield Forgemasters has made a global leap forward in welding technology. Using electron-beam welding they have cut production time for large nuclear components from a year to 24 hours.

The MOBO Awards put a spotlight on the next generation of Sheffield’s musicians and performers, and provided new opportunities for a diverse range of businesses.

The award-winning, homegrown musical ‘Standing At The Sky’s Edge’ has opened in the West End.

This is just a snapshot of a few of the exciting things being made in our city – and there are countless others. In laboratories, workshops, kitchens, studios, spare rooms, factories and offices, amazing things are being created.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sheffield Council leader Tom Hunt describes the city as "amazing"

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

I am ambitious for our city and extremely optimistic about our future.

Sheffield is proud of its past and has an exciting future ahead

Across the Council, we are working hard to help to create the conditions for people, businesses, charities and community groups to be able to thrive and realise their potential.

But I also know that this is a tough time for many families and businesses. The economy is in recession and the cost-of-living crisis continues to hurt households and businesses.

It’s also a tough time for the council but we are managing our finances carefully and responsibly. However, our funding from the Government has been reduced substantially since 2010. We now receive £858 less in real terms for every Sheffield resident than we used to. It is unfair that Sheffield has been hit harder than better-off parts of the country. We are doing all we can to fight for a fairer deal from the government.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On March 6, councillors will meet to discuss the council’s budget for next year. Despite the challenges, we are taking long-term cross-party decisions to help grow our economy, to improve our services and to ensure that Sheffield has a better, brighter future. Lots of work is underway and there’s lots more to do.

We are:

Supporting local businesses and bringing in new investment to help create new jobs.

Making journeys safer, especially around schools, and improving walking and cycling routes

Ensuring children and young people have the best start in life by investing in new Family Hubs and expanding vital youth services.

Improving our city centre - the Heart of the City regeneration scheme will finish in 2024. Look out for new shops, offices, new places to eat and drink and lots more.

Ensuring that Sheffield has high quality new homes, including more affordable homes.

Improving our neighbourhood services and making Sheffield cleaner and safer

Improving public transport by working with the Mayor of South Yorkshire to bring buses under control. On March 22 the tram comes back under public control.

On the same day that we discuss our budget, the Chancellor will stand up in Parliament to deliver his budget for the country.

After 14 years of underinvestment in our city, Sheffield needs a budget from the Government that provides more support for families, for businesses and for the council so that we can do more to help you.

Despite the challenges, I know that we can achieve great things. Every day we are focused on working together with you - the people of Sheffield, with public and voluntary and community organisations, with business and with regional and central Government to make that happen.

I always want to hear from you so let me know your views. You can email me at [email protected]