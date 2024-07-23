Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Members of Sheffield’s Bangladeshi community are fearing the worst as a communications blackout in the country continues to block their contact with family and friends.

Numerous restrictive measures, including a curfew, have been implemented in Bangladesh following heavy protesting in the country - which has resulted in the deaths of more than 110 people.

27-year-old Noriya Chowdhury, an international student in Sheffield, said: “All my friends and family are back home. I have not been able to contact them at all because the internet has been shut off there.”

Bangladeshi soldiers disembark armored vehicles as they patrol the streets to disperse the anti-quota protesters in Dhaka on July 20, 2024. Soldiers were patrolling Bangladeshi cities on July 20 to quell growing civil unrest sparked by student demonstrations, with riot police firing on protesters who defied a government curfew. | AFP via Getty Images

What started as peaceful protests on university campuses has transformed into national unrest, after a high court in Bangladesh reinstated a quota system for government jobs, which was previously scrapped in 2018 following demands for reform.

The quota left less than half of government jobs open for general applications as 56 per cent were reserved for certain groups of the population - including 30 per cent for children and grandchildren of freedom fighters from the 1971 Liberation War.

Students at Bangladesh’s universities took to the streets in peaceful protests to, again, demand reform to the quota system, believing it did not fairly consider the merits of a vast number of applicants falling outside the quota criteria.

Smoke rises from the burning vehicles after protesters set them on fire near the Disaster Management Directorate office, during the ongoing anti-quota protest in Dhaka on July 18, 2024. Sheffield's Bangladeshi community are fearing for their families and friends in the country during a communications blackout. | AFP via Getty Images

In recent weeks, protestors in the South Asian nation say police and the student wing of the governing Awami League have used brutal force against peaceful demonstrators.

Noriya said: “The police have shown a lot of brutal violence. We saw these videos online before the blackout.

“[The communications blackout] was so the world do not have evidence of this and we are now scared.

Members of Sheffield's Bangladeshi community gathered as Sheffield Town Hall last week to bring attention to the unrest. | Sheffield Bangladeshi Community

“We want the internet to be restored so we can speak to our families.”

Noriya is particularly concerned for her parents, who she has been unable to contact, as they are university professors who joined the protestors in solidarity.

She said: “The situation [in Bangladesh] is not good, but I don’t think anyone expected this to happen.”

115 people are known to have died in the violence, but local media report a casualty figure that is much higher. At least 50 people were killed on Friday, July 19, 2024.

“It’s very difficult,” Noriya said. “I am kind of used to the political instability in this country, but it is very upsetting for me. This has impacted everything for me.”

The constant worry for her family in Bangladesh has had a significant impact on Noriya’s studies, as she works towards her masters in Sheffield.

Protestors at Sheffield Town Hall were joined by Labour councillors Ibby Ullah, Fran Belbin and Minesh Parekh. | Sheffield Bangladeshi Community

She said: “There are a lot of people who want to gain out of the situation so we don’t know exactly what is going on.”

On Sunday, Bangladesh’s top court scrapped most of the quotas on government jobs that sparked the protests, with 93 per cent of government jobs now merit-based. However, protesters in the country have said they will continue to take action.

Noriya added: “The Supreme Court still have a clause that they can change it at any time. It is still a murky area... we really don’t know what it means.

Students take part in the ongoing anti-quota protest in Dhaka on July 18, 2024. | AFP via Getty Images

“It is about the students that have been killed. We want justice for them.”

Recently, members of Sheffield’s Bangladeshi community met with the new Sheffield Central MP, Abtisam Mohamed, to share their concerns.

In a post on X, formerly Twitter, Ms Mohamed wrote: “Family members here in the UK have been extremely worried as they struggle to check on the safety of family members abroad.”

In a statement to The Star, she added: “I met with members of the Bangladeshi community on Sunday who are understandably very distraught with the situation in Bangladesh. Many cannot get through to their families and fear for their safety.

“I am extremely concerned by the comms blackout. This must be restored as quickly as possible. The violence we have seen in Bangladesh in recent days is unacceptable, with reports of hundreds killed and thousands injured. The loss of life is unacceptable. Peaceful protestors must not be subject to violence. “We had an urgent meeting with Catherine West, the Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State at the Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO). The FCDO will continue to press the government in Bangladesh for restraint. We were reassured that regular conversations are taking place with British High Commission in Bangladesh. We will have weekly briefings on this matter given the urgency.”

People in Bangladesh have also been under curfew as part of government measures to curb the unrest.

Sheffield’s Bangladeshi community undertook a protest outside Sheffield Town Hall to bring attention to the unrest in Bangladesh.