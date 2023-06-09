Sheffield housing director says ‘council tenants struggling with cost of living but there is help’

Sheffield Council’s director of housing said many council tenants are struggling with the cost of living crisis – and encouraged them to ask for help early.

Janet Sharpe spoke in detail about the work of the council’s housing team in a Town Hall committee meeting today.

She said rent arrears were high with most recent figures standing at around £15.8 million and stressed there was help available to those unable to pay.

She said: “We have lots of tenants who are really struggling at the moment with the cost of living but we also have lots of help and support that is available.

“We do identify individuals and families who we know are going to struggle. We look at the types of support they need, sometimes it’s not just the support to pay the arrears.”

Although the housing hardship fund payments are small, there is a range of support in place to help tenants cope with mounting costs.

This includes downsizing tenants to more affordable homes, council tax support and a water rate support scheme, Ms Sharpe said.

The housing team also works with social care and health services to support tenants struggling with other parts of their lives.

“We are seeing an increase in families with mental health issues and that’s why a triage of support is so important,” she said.

Ms Sharpe said often an early sign of a struggling household was when they were in arrears and also refusing gas, asbestos and other checks.

“It doesn’t matter what letter the council is sending to that household, they just can’t work it out because they are in such a difficult situation,” she said.

She urged tenants who were struggling to seek support sooner rather than later.

“We go out far and wide to encourage people to work with us,” Ms Sharpe said. “If people work with us we have a much better chance at a much earlier stage to support that person to sustain their property.

“If it comes too late, we are in a legal process and we have served notice seeking possession and then we are dealing with issues in a much more chaotic way.

“We have always got individuals who can pay, individuals who are struggling to pay and need help, and individuals who won’t pay who have the means.

“We will absolutely target our resources at those people who are struggling but people who will not engage with the service are really at the most serious risk of losing their home and we do evict people for that.”

How to access support if you are struggling with the cost of living crisis

There is some local and national support to help people to cope with rocketing costs.