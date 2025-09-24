Sheffield houses: Work starts on 36 affordable flats in popular west Sheffield neighbourhood Crookes
Esh Construction won the contract to build 30 apartments in one block, and six in another, called Bolehill View, in Crookes.
They will have air source heat pumps and underfloor heating - not gas boilers - and the majority will be specially-built for people with additional needs.
The project will see construction on the site of a demolished care home on Eastfield Road, just off Northfield Road.
It comes three years after Sheffield City Council submitted a planning application for the scheme, in August 2022.
It sparked objections over the height of the development overlooking and overshadowing neighbours, parking and traffic.
Esh said it hoped to be finished by summer 2027.
Coun Douglas Johnson, chair of the housing policy committee at Sheffield City Council, said: “Sheffield City Council has ambitious plans to address housing demands across the city.
“New-built council homes like Bolehill View help with this and it’s very pleasing to see they will be supplied with modern heating systems, not gas.
“It’s important for us to keep sight of the different types of housing our residents need. Part of the public consultation on our 10-year Housing Strategy introduced last year was finding out the types of properties people wanted to make their homes in.
“The fact that almost all of the new homes at this development will be specially-built for those with additional needs is really important. We can’t wait to see these being built over the coming months. And we look forward to people being able to move in. Good quality homes are fundamental for enabling people to live happy, healthy lives.”
In November, Esh Construction broke ground on an £18.9m zero-gas Newstead estate in south east Sheffield, where 77 new affordable homes are being built with enhanced sustainability credentials.