Permission has been granted for the Marriott Hotel, on land off Highfield Spring and Poplar Way, Catcliffe, by the Advanced Manufacturing Park.

Developers Stapleford Ventures Ltd say the hotel ‘specialised in business travel, which which will complement the businesses on the Advanced Manufacturing Park (AMP) and the wider area’.

The hotel’s restaurant and bar will be open to the public.

Developers say the hotel will be "fully accessible to guests, customers and staff,"

As well as 150 rooms, the hotel will include a patio area, meeting rooms, library, fitness centre and a landscaped car park with 147 spaces and electric vehicle charging points.

A new access to the site will be created off Highfield Spring, to the north of the Brunel Way roundabout.

“Such facilities are not currently widely available and Stapleford Ventures Limited consider the restaurant/bar offer to be one of the key attractions,” say application documents.

In a design and access statement, the developers say the hotel will be ‘fully accessible to guests, customers and staff’, with dedicated disabled parking spaces, dedicated disabled accessible facilities, lifts and wide corridors.

A transport assessment outlines six accidents in the area over the last five years, including one fatality.

However, officers found that, “The number and nature of the identified accidents does not indicate any existing concerns that may be exacerbated by increased traffic levels associated with the proposed development.”

The assessment report concludes that ‘no mitigation’ is required to support the hotel, and there are ‘no reasons on highway grounds that the application should not be approved’.