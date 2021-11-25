City Labour MPs say homeowners in Sheffield would on average see 51 per cent of the cost of their home swallowed up before they hit the new £86,000 cap, leaving many with little choice but to sell their homes.

The cap doesn’t include living costs such as food, energy bills or accommodation.

Sheffield Heeley MP Louise Haigh has criticised the changes, backed by parliament this week.

Sheffield Heeley MP Louise Haigh says more than half of the value of the average home in her constituency would be swallowed up under the controversial £86,000 cap on social care payments, leaving people little option but to sell

She said: “Boris Johnson promised people they wouldn’t have to sell their homes to pay for care. This was just another broken promise, and its people in our community who will pay the price.

“How can it be right that those in £1m homes get 90 per cent of their assets protected, while here in Sheffield residents stand to lose everything.

“This is daylight robbery and will hit the poorest, hardest.

“I urge local Conservative MPs to do the right thing when this shameful plan returns to the Commons, vote with Labour, and force the Prime Minister to come back with a fairer plan that protects people here.”

MP Louise Haigh has criticed the Government's social care cost reforms and their affect on Sheffield homeowners

She said the average house price in her constituency is £167,750, adding that Boris Johnson promised ‘no-one needing care should be forced to sell their homes to pay for it” and that Andrew Dilnot, economist and author of the report that informed the government’s plans, said he was ‘very disappointed’ by the plan which ‘finds savings exclusively from the less well off’.

She believes anyone with assets below £186,000 that hits the cap due to high care needs will end up paying more, whilst anyone with assets above £186,000 will be unaffected

A Department of Health and Social Care spokesperson said: “For the first time in history we are stopping people having to pay unlimited amounts for their care.

“The new £86,000 cap will end the pain of unpredictable care costs so that more people can preserve their savings and assets and pass something on to their loved ones.