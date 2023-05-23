News you can trust since 1887
Sheffield Heritage Board seeks new chair to lead one of a kind strategy

The Sheffield Heritage Partnership Board is seeking a new chair to lead its unique strategy for the city.
Molly Williams
By Molly Williams
Published 23rd May 2023, 11:58 BST
Updated 23rd May 2023, 11:58 BST

Joined Up Heritage created a 10 year action plan to support the environmental, educational and economic benefits of the city’s wide range of heritage which was endorsed by Sheffield Council.

It was the first of its kind in the country to be community-led.

The Board – made up of representatives from various organisations including local museums, universities and the council – was set up to implement the strategy and it is now seeking a new chair.

The Sheffield Heritage Partnership Board is seeking a new chair to lead its unique strategy for the city.

Describing the ideal candidate for the role, the group said: “You will be an enthusiastic friend and supporter of Sheffield’s heritage in all its forms, with an excellent understanding of its intrinsic and instrumental value in peoples’ lives. You will be confident in working pro-actively with all partners to realise the aims of the heritage strategy for all people and communities in Sheffield.”

Key skills they are looking for include good communication, experience in strategic leadership and chairing and a good network with the private, public, education and voluntary sectors.

It is a voluntary role requiring a commitment of at least one day per week for 12 months initially during which time the aim will be to lead a review of the function and purpose of the Board and raise the public profile of the Board and the heritage strategy, among other things.

The full description of the position can be found here: https://www.joinedupheritagesheffield.org.uk/partnership-chair

Applications will be accepted until June 19 and interviews will take place in July. The successful applicant will start in September.

