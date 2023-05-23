Sheffield Heritage Board seeks new chair to lead one of a kind strategy

The Sheffield Heritage Partnership Board is seeking a new chair to lead its unique strategy for the city.

Joined Up Heritage created a 10 year action plan to support the environmental, educational and economic benefits of the city’s wide range of heritage which was endorsed by Sheffield Council.

It was the first of its kind in the country to be community-led.

The Board – made up of representatives from various organisations including local museums, universities and the council – was set up to implement the strategy and it is now seeking a new chair.

Describing the ideal candidate for the role, the group said: “You will be an enthusiastic friend and supporter of Sheffield’s heritage in all its forms, with an excellent understanding of its intrinsic and instrumental value in peoples’ lives. You will be confident in working pro-actively with all partners to realise the aims of the heritage strategy for all people and communities in Sheffield.”

Key skills they are looking for include good communication, experience in strategic leadership and chairing and a good network with the private, public, education and voluntary sectors.

It is a voluntary role requiring a commitment of at least one day per week for 12 months initially during which time the aim will be to lead a review of the function and purpose of the Board and raise the public profile of the Board and the heritage strategy, among other things.

The full description of the position can be found here: https://www.joinedupheritagesheffield.org.uk/partnership-chair