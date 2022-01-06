Sheffield Heeley MP Louise Haigh labels new police and crime legislation an “absolute disgrace”

Sheffield Heeley MP Louise Haigh MP, a former shadow minister for policing, has criticised what she calls draconian measures in a new Bill going before Parliament.

Later this month, the House of Lords will finalise debate on the Police, Crime, Sentencing and Courts Bill but Ms Haigh has slammed last minute amendments.

She said: “It is absolutely disgraceful that the Government and the Home Secretary have snuck out amendments to this Bill, well after the elected House of Commons has finished debating them.

“The amendments they are now attaching to the Bill make it even more draconian and essentially remove the public’s right to protest and demonstrate.

“These amendments are not necessary and have not been called for. The police currently have sufficient and significant powers to manage demonstrations effectively and peacefully.

“These measures are purely designed to make media headlines and in no way serve to protect the public.

“Our communities are more concerned with tackling crime that affects their lives, such as anti-social behaviour, knife and violent crime and crimes against women and girls but this is what the government chooses to do instead.”

Ms Haigh, who is now shadow secretary of state for transport, said she had voted again the Bill.