‘Sheffield Hallam has no voice’ – Renewed calls for Jared O’Mara to quit as Parliament is recalled
Renewed calls for Sheffield Hallam MP Jared O’Mara to resign have been made after Boris Johnson’s Supreme Court defeat forced the recall of Parliament.
Mr O’Mara hasn’t been seen in public for months after a torrid few months in which his chief of staff resigned and he was accused of sexually harassing two female staff members.
He then exclusively revealed to the Star that he planned to resign when Parliament returned, but unexpectedly changed his mind earlier this month.
Now, the Liberal Democrats’ prospective parliamentary candidate for Sheffield Hallam, Laura Gordon, had renewed her demands for him to go.
She said: “I welcome the news that Parliament will be sitting again from today. However, this makes the need for representation from Hallam even more urgent.
“Despite delaying his resignation and continuing to collect his salary, Jared O’Mara failed to show up in Parliament for any of the crucial votes preventing a no-deal Brexit. The future of the country is at stake and yet again, Hallam has no voice.
“Jared O’Mara should stand down immediately and let the people of Hallam have their say.”
When Mr O’Mara unexpectedly won Sheffield Hallam in 2017, beating former Deputy Prime Minister Nick Clegg, he became the first Labour MP in the constituency’s history.
However, after being dogged for months by personal problems, he resigned the Labour whip last year and now sits as an independent.
Jared O’Mara MP has been contacted for this piece but is yet to respond.