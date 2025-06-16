Sheffield groups clash over Labour councillors’ decision not to co-sign care providers letter to Chancellor

Labour councillors in Sheffield are facing criticism from the Liberal Democrats for not co-signing a letter to the Chancellor urging support for local care providers.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

At an Adult Health and Social Care Committee meeting in late March, the Director of Quality, Strategy Delivery and Partnerships presented a report updating members on the proposed fee rates for council-contracted care providers for the 2025–26 financial year.

The report addressed market sufficiency, quality, and value for money. The committee approved both the report and its proposed approach to market sustainability and fee uplifts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In addition, a motion—moved by Cllr Sophie Crossthorn and seconded by Cllr Julie Grocutt—was introduced. It called on the committee chair to forward the report to the Chancellor and write a letter “calling for an exemption for care providers from the increase [in] Employer National Insurance Contributions and the opportunity be given to all group spokespeople to co-sign the letter.”

Labour councillors in Sheffield are facing criticism from the Liberal Democrats for not co-signing a letter to the Chancellor urging support for local care providers.

The motion passed with support from Liberal Democrat members, along with Cllr Grocutt and the committee chair, Cllr Angela Argenzio. However, Sheffield Labour councillors voted against the amendment.

Nearly three months later, the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS) learned that the letter had been signed by Liberal Democrat and Green councillors, but Labour councillors had declined to sign.

Ahead of the Chancellor Rachel Reeves’ spending review last week, Cllr Sophie Crossthorn, who also serves as deputy chair of the committee, said:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Care providers across the city have seen staffing costs rise significantly since the rise in ENICs from April.

“Given the challenges they face, it has been disappointing to see Sheffield Labour councillors not stand with us in calling for the government to provide further support for our much valued care providers.”

Sheffield Labour were approached for comment.

Cllr Laura McClean, Labour’s spokesperson on the committee, told the LDRS: “Local care providers support thousands of residents every day, and we have been listening to them.

“In recent months, I have attended two events organised by the council so that we could hear from them and provide support.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I think residents would rather see councillors working constructively rather than sending letters to score political points.

“We welcome the government setting up an independent commission into Adult Social Care to build cross party consensus on this important issue.”