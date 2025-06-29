Campaigners have released a track and music video to protest Sheffield City Council’s plans to build more than 3,500 homes on the greenbelt.

The council controversially approved plans to develop housing on green field sites in Sheffield last month.

But Sheffield-based protest group Hands Off S13 Greenbelt are concerned that the development will disproportionately affect their area.

Now, resident Andy Peacock and Everley Pregnant Brothers’ Shaun Doane – better known as ‘Big Shaun’ – have teamed up to create a track called ‘This is my Land’, which already has thousands of views online, to share their concerns about the development.

Andy, who wrote and produced the song, said: “The track is just a poster or a placard saying look at this issue. It’s quite shocking what is happening.”

Andy then decided to get Shaun, a comedian and musician known for ‘The Big Shaun Experience’, involved and the pair got the track and video together in a week.

Shaun said: “The words on the track are so powerful and emotional - it was a no-brainer to put my voice on it.”

The pair both said their concerns are not about who might move in or that houses are being built, but about the “unfair” distribution of houses. Of the 3,500 homes being built on the greenbelt, 1,738 of them are planned for the S13 area.

Shaun said: “I grew up in Beighton, which is not far from S13 and it means a lot to me to have those green spaces.

“It’s not a well-off area, there’s not much for people to do and to just have that bit of freedom and stretch their legs or see wildlife is essential.”

Andy, a builder and musician who lives in S13, said he has already received positive reactions online, with other campaign groups across the country wanting to use the song for their own campaigns.

He said: “I would like the track to be a rallying call and help towards getting everybody together.”

“Whether you’re from Grenoside, Doncaster or Handsworth, we’re all affected by these same issues.”

The track also features Andy’s 5-year-old grandson, George Simnett, who closes out the song with the emotive lines “This is my land, it lets me breathe, and as I find my way, it whispers to me.”

Andy and Shaun are hoping to get the song on Spotify and Apple Music early next week, and said any profits made will go towards greenbelt campaign groups.

Shaun said: “It’s important that people know that the community still cares and the community is pulling together on it.

“We’re not going to go down without a fight.”

After approving the plans, the council launched a public consultation on the development which closes on 11 July.

Council leader Tom Hunt said: "This is emotive, and I understand the depth of feeling. None of us take this lightly.

"The sites must have affordable homes, and we will ensure there is good public transport, road improvements, schools and GP surgeries. The sites must also have good access to green spaces."