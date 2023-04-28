Sheffield Green Party has hit its target to raise £2,000 to fund its election campaign with just over a week to go until polling day.

The Green Party sought donations saying it relied on support from individuals because it does not have the backing of trade unions or big business.

Councillor Angela Argenzio, who is standing to be re-elected this year, said £10 could buy 500 leaflets and £20 could pay for 100 posters while a regular standing order could support the wages of party staff.

“Please volunteer to deliver leaflets for us and come and talk to people on the doorstep,” she said in a video. “We also need your money… We need supporters like you. Please give generously and help us win the 2023 elections.”

In total, the party raised £2,170 from 24 supporters over 21 days.

Donors included leader of Sheffield Green Party Douglas Johnson, Coun Paul Turpin and a party member who had been involved since the early 1970s and donated £1,000 – the biggest pledge.

Many, 11, were listed as anonymous and their donations totalled £900.

By law, only those on the UK electoral register can donate more than £50.01 to a political party and they have to provide their full name and address.

Three of the anonymous pledges exceeded this limit but Eamonn Ward, party spokesperson, confirmed the rules did apply to these donations and it was normal for people to not share their name publicly via the fundraising page.

There were two rewards listed for donations, those giving £30 or more could have an afternoon leafleting with the party and those donating £50 or more could have an afternoon canvassing with the party.

The spending limit for each candidate is £806 plus 7p per person registered to vote in the ward.

Spending includes advertisements of any kind, transport costs, public meetings, staff costs, accommodation, administration such as telephone bills and stationary.

Many political parties accept donations, to find out more about how to donate to other parties, visit their websites.

Polling day is Thursday, May 4, and Sheffield results are expected to be announced by early afternoon on the following day. Remember to bring photographic identification to vote at a polling station.