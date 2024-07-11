Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

An update has been issued over delays to cutting grass across Sheffield.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sheffield City Council’s streets contractor, Amey, said it had faced a ‘difficult start’ to its grass cutting programme this year.

National World

“The very wet spring meant the grass was much longer than usual when the season started in early April,” it explained, in an update issued on Wednesday, July 10.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Progress was slowed in part by our heavy machinery getting stuck in the soggy ground, and by excessive amounts of cuttings sticking to the blades of the mowers requiring frequent stops to remove and clean the blades.”

When will grass be cut where you live?

Amey said the grass cutting programme was now ‘back on track’, with details of the timetable up on the council website following a month’s pause to enable it to catch up.

“Our grass cutting teams are working overtime and at weekends to ensure we get around to all areas of the city as quickly as possible,” it added.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“If you're concerned about the grass in your area, please check the website first as we may be about to cut the grass where you live.

“If it's only a week or so until we're due to visit, please give us time to get there so we can keep to our programme.

“Thank you for your patience.”