Sheffield grass cutting: Update issued over delays to cutting grass across the city, as teams work overtime

Robert Cumber
By Robert Cumber

News editor and reporter

Published 11th Jul 2024, 08:18 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
An update has been issued over delays to cutting grass across Sheffield.

Sheffield City Council’s streets contractor, Amey, said it had faced a ‘difficult start’ to its grass cutting programme this year.

National World

“The very wet spring meant the grass was much longer than usual when the season started in early April,” it explained, in an update issued on Wednesday, July 10.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Progress was slowed in part by our heavy machinery getting stuck in the soggy ground, and by excessive amounts of cuttings sticking to the blades of the mowers requiring frequent stops to remove and clean the blades.”

When will grass be cut where you live?

Amey said the grass cutting programme was now ‘back on track’, with details of the timetable up on the council website following a month’s pause to enable it to catch up.

“Our grass cutting teams are working overtime and at weekends to ensure we get around to all areas of the city as quickly as possible,” it added.

Sign up today to get all of the latest news headlines from Sheffield and South Yorkshire delivered straight to your inbox, with The Star’s free emails

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“If you're concerned about the grass in your area, please check the website first as we may be about to cut the grass where you live.

“If it's only a week or so until we're due to visit, please give us time to get there so we can keep to our programme.

“Thank you for your patience.”

Related topics:SheffieldSheffield City Council

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1887
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice