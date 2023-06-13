Sheffield food banks get £150,000 boost to set up community pantries and tackle supply problems

S6 Food Bank and Food Works will receive £150,000 to support people struggling with the cost of living crisis and help other food banks with supply problems.

South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority gave the money to Sheffield to spend on sustainable food projects.

It comes as food banks struggled to keep up with demand in recent months due to various reasons including supply issues.

In a report on the plans, council officers said the S6 project will focus on supplying other food banks and the Food Works scheme will work towards setting up clubs and community pantries across the city.

Officers said: “Our long term vision is for a high level of collaboration resulting in shared infrastructure such as software, transportation and warehousing.

“Ultimately this would enable any community organisation wishing to deliver food based activities to have a reliable, environmentally sustainable and cost effective source of food.

“Although two separate initiatives, Food Works and S6 will collaborate at a strategic level to allow food projects to receive both purchased and surplus food as required and to increase efficiency by sharing distribution networks and other capabilities where possible.”

Officers said the projects will support people with the cost of living crisis, prevent more food from going to landfill and help people access affordable nutritious food.

S6 Food bank

This council-supported centre is the largest in the city and bulk buys food for itself and other food banks.

Council officers said this new funding – of which S6 would get up to about £48,000 – would help it further establish itself as a supplier for smaller banks.

It would mean other banks could place orders with them rather than relying on supermarkets, some of which now have exclusive agreements with the Trussell Trust.

Food works

This community organisation is the only one in Sheffield that redistributes surplus food at scale through its low cost shop in Handsworth, cafes and frozen meals.

With the extra funding – of which Food Works would get around £102,000 – it would expand its operation introducing clubs and community pantries by teaming up with other organisations across the city, particularly in poorer areas.