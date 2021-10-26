Sheffield’s five Household Waste Recycling Centres were open Monday to Sunday for an extra month in October amid concern about mounting queues during the pandemic.

But the sites will change the winter opening times, which means reduced hours, from Monday, November 1.

New winter opening times have been announced for Sheffield's dumpit sites.

All five sites will be open from 9.30am to 3.30pm until March 31 2022.

You can check days when the sites are open and closed below:-

Shirecliffe: Longley Avenue West, S5 8WA. Open: 7 days a week

Blackstock Road: Gleadless, S14 1FY. Closed: Wednesday.

Beighton Road: Woodhouse, S13 7PS. Closed: Tuesday.

Deepcar: Manchester Road, S36 2UU. Closed: Tuesday and Wednesday.

High Green: Greaves Lane, S35 4GR. Closed: Wednesday and Thursday.