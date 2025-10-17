Sheffield drought: City council explains why water features at railway station not working

David Walsh
By David Walsh

Business Editor

Published 17th Oct 2025, 14:37 BST
A landmark water feature that greets visitors arriving in Sheffield by train will remain off due to the hosepipe ban.

The Cutting Edge stainless steel wall and cascades at Sheaf Square outside Sheffield railway station have been dry for months.

They were switched off during this summer’s drought - while other fountains continued to run.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A Sheffield City Council spokesperson said: “The decision was made for them to be switched off while the hosepipe ban is in place across the region as these fountains more than the other water features we have lose more water during their use.”

Workers clear rubbish from dried out cascades at Sheffield station.placeholder image
Workers clear rubbish from dried out cascades at Sheffield station. | nw

Sign up for our newsletter today, where we bring you all of the breaking news and recent stories from across Sheffield and South Yorkshire

This week Yorkshire Water said reservoir levels had risen to 53.1 per cent following rain and storms. But there was still a “long way to go” before the hosepipe ban - introduced on July 11 - was lifted.

A spokesperson said: “The hosepipe ban is still in place. There's still a long way to go in terms of recovering from the driest spring and warmest summer on record, so restrictions are likely to be in place through autumn and into the winter.”

Related topics:Yorkshire WaterSheffieldDroughtSheffield City Council
News you can trust since 1887
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice