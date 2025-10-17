A landmark water feature that greets visitors arriving in Sheffield by train will remain off due to the hosepipe ban.

The Cutting Edge stainless steel wall and cascades at Sheaf Square outside Sheffield railway station have been dry for months.

They were switched off during this summer’s drought - while other fountains continued to run.

A Sheffield City Council spokesperson said: “The decision was made for them to be switched off while the hosepipe ban is in place across the region as these fountains more than the other water features we have lose more water during their use.”

This week Yorkshire Water said reservoir levels had risen to 53.1 per cent following rain and storms. But there was still a “long way to go” before the hosepipe ban - introduced on July 11 - was lifted.

A spokesperson said: “The hosepipe ban is still in place. There's still a long way to go in terms of recovering from the driest spring and warmest summer on record, so restrictions are likely to be in place through autumn and into the winter.”