Sheffield drivers bring 'up to £20 million' to Ecclesall Road and Abbeydale Road every year, traders say

Traders meet Coun Douglas Johnson over the Ecclesall Road twelve hour bus lane proposal

Business owners on Ecclesall Road who are opposed to Sheffield Council’s plans for a 12 hours bus lane which would prevent other vehicles parking and unloading have worked out how much drivers contribute to the local economy.

Andy Grice, who is due to open a new bar and restaurant, Dark Horse on Ecclesall Road in January, said that drivers who park on the road bring in millions of pounds every year.

He said: “We believe 90 per cent of people using businesses on Ecclesall Road are travelling by their own vehicles. We estimate that that people travelling by car bring in £8 million a year to Ecclesall Road and £10 million to Abbeydale Road, a conservative estimate would be £18-£20 million per year for both roads.

"This estimate has come from talking to local business owners. There are 450 car parking spaces on Ecclesall Road, and most cars park for about 10-20 minutes. We estimate there are 1,700 vehicles parked each day bringing in 2,600 customers.

"The average spend, as a conservative estimate is £10. But if you go to the greengrocers you spend £15, if you get a haircut you spend £20."

A consultation, part of which includes proposals to introduce a 12 hour bus lane to Ecclesall Road and Abbeydale Road, is ongoing.

Andy added: “Buses are at best 25 percent full, and people don’t get off at Ecclesall Road, they go into town.”

Fierce debate has raged for weeks on the plans, part of the £55m Connecting Sheffield scheme which aims to encourage people to switch to walking, cycling or public transport, ‘particularly when commuting to work’ to combat climate change and improve health. Thousands of people have commented on the consultation and there has been a backlash from local businesses.

Improvements to bus stops are also in the plans, including better seating and real-time updates.

Traffic lights could be reprogrammed to turn green when a bus approaches for up to five miles from the city centre to the suburbs.

Other proposed changes include moving bus stops to improve traffic flow and new laybys.