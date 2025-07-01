Sheffield domestic abuse charity celebrated its 30th birthday and survival with Lord Mayor
Vida, an independent domestic abuse charity in Sheffield, has been in survival mode for quite some time now so much so in November it was announced that the charity would close its doors.
However, with the funding granted from the Henry Smith Foundation late last year, Vida secured further crucial funding from the Brelms Trust, Lloyds Bank Foundation, and Synergy MHA—support that has ensured the continuation of its vital counselling, therapy, and recovery programmes.
Vida, a charity that says it saves the NHS £50,000 a month, and a charity that needs £250,000 a year to run its services, has survived – for now.
Vida’s chief executive, Karen Hague, said: “It’s a delight to share such positive news about our work. But every year is a challenge trying to secure funding. Our long-term goal remains multi-year funding to provide stability for the women we support.
“We need to raise around £250,000 annually to keep our services running.”
After the charity’s 30th birthday event at Hillsborough Arena last Friday where Cllr Safiya Saeed, the Lord Mayor of Sheffield, was also present, Ms Hague told the LDRS that Vida has enough funding until March 2026.
