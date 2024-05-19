Irresponsible dog owners failing to clean up after their pets drive many people up the wall.

A Freedom of Information request by The Star has revealed the scale of the problem in Sheffield.

In 2022, Sheffield City Council received 156 reports of dog fouling across the city, while in 2023, another 116 reports were received.

Despite a total of 272 complaints across those two years, the council said that not a single fixed penalty notice (FPN) had been issued during that time to the dog owners who were to blame.

Sheffield City Council said: “All reports of dog fouling are investigated. In nearly all cases it is difficult to build a legitimate case to prosecute due to lack of evidence.

“FPNs are served usually when catching dog owners failing to pick up faces in person when wardens are patrolling.

“Dog wardens will put up signage in areas which have been found to have substantial amounts of dog fouling.”

Despite the huge number of reports about dog poo, the council said there were just six streets with more than one report during 2023.

All six are listed below, from least to most complaints.

Firshill Close - 2 On Firshill Close, Burngreave, two reports of dog fouling were received by Sheffield City Council during 2023

Nidd Road East - 2 On Nidd Road East, Darnall, two reports of dog fouling were received by Sheffield City Council during 2023

Worrall Road - 2 On Worrall Road, two reports of dog fouling were received by Sheffield City Council during 2023