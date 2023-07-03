News you can trust since 1887
Sheffield crime: Vast majority of people still feel safe in city - with a few caveats

The overwhelming majority of people feel safe living in Sheffield.
By David Walsh
Published 3rd Jul 2023, 11:48 BST
Updated 3rd Jul 2023, 11:48 BST

More than 300 people responded when we posed the question - with most saying simply saying ‘yes’, or adding a few caveats - while a significant number took the opportunity to express out-and-out love for the place.

The views support the city’s longstanding reputation.

Karen Malone said: “Totally safe, I live in Pitsmoor and I'm very happy. Great community, always lots of fun things to attend organised by local people. I couldn't imagine living anywhere else.

David Wild added: “Yes, l'm from Darnall and in my 70s and generally speaking if you look for trouble anywhere - you'll find it.”

A lot of people said ‘depends’.

Bev Ann Marie said: “When I stayed in Sheffield in May, I felt safer walking on Abbeydale Road/London Road than I did at the bus stops on Snig Hill even though they were right outside the police station.”

Jonathan Osako commented: “Generally I feel safe except in Burnsgreave, Grimesthorpe and Castlegate to an extent.” Georgina Campbell said: “Need to sort out the addicts around The Moor area it’s awful. Otherwise I love it.”

Rachel Wilkes commented: “I live in a small town in North Wales and I can say 100 per cent I would rather walk round Sheffield after a certain time of the at night than walk round here. Love the place, fantastic people.”

Others reported a sense some places were getting worse.

Sarah Nuttall said: “I feel totally safe where I live in S8, but when I venture into town not quite as safe as I used to.” And Freshta Amiri was clear, saying: "I don't feel safe living here. I felt safer as a kid growing up in Halifax."

Meanwhile, the fans were out in force.

Jamela Z Hashem wrote: “Love Sheffield, born here. Feel safe here and will never live elsewhere.” Luis Arroyo commented: “She is a great city. Feel completely safe and confident to walk and explore in any area.”

Catty Galpin said: “Depends which area but generally I'm fine living in Sheffield, as the area I live in is lovely. I'm never moving out of Sheffield, as Sheffield is where my heart belongs.”