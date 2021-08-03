Sheffield Council’s repair and maintenance backlog faces more than 13,000 outstanding jobs

Council officers said the service had struggled to cope with demand due to the impact of Covid-19, in a recent report.

It stopped all routine repairs and planned works in March 2020 due to the pandemic and only carried out essential work.

During that time, all non-operational staff worked from home and the service faced significant shortages in supply both in terms of materials and labour while only a third of the frontline operations workforce were working at any time.

The jobs backlog.

The service was only fully reinstated a year later on March 30.

Snapshot figures shared in the report show as of that time, there were a total of 9,469 jobs outstanding. By the end of June this stood at 13,775.

Of those outstanding in June, 192 were classed as “urgent and emergency”.

Officers said a detailed recovery plan was in operation to reduce all backlogs by the end of the financial year.

They said: “Progress has been made in targeting the orders over 12 months old but the pent-up demand, held back during lockdown, has been released. There has been a 207.5 percent increase in new orders during 2021/22 and the service has struggled to cope with this volume of demand.”