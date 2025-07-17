Sheffield Council’s new draft housing Allocations Policy to progress further

Sheffield Council is working on a new housing Allocations Policy with the next step being the draft policy to be approved so a public consultation shall begin.

The council’s Housing Policy committee will next week (July 24) approve the draft Allocations Policy which will result in the launching of a public consultation – and, at the end of the process, the adoption of the policy next year.

A document published ahead of the meeting noted that the council must have a written allocations scheme which explains how social housing owned or nominated by the council will be allocated in Sheffield and how people can join the Housing Register.

The report added: “The current Allocations Policy was agreed by Cabinet in March 2013 and fully implemented in April 2016. The policy has been amended on two previous occasions and is now at version 3.

“These amendments were to account for the introduction of the Homelessness Reduction Act 2017, and to respond to recent case law. Although the current Allocations Policy says it will be reviewed annually and kept up to date, this has not happened.”

The document further explains that the current policy “is not effectively helping the Council to manage social housing allocations and is not as effective as it could be to meet housing needs”.

There are a number of issues in the policy, including:

the policy enables households outside of Sheffield and those with significant income or assets to join the housing register;

the annual cost to administer the register is more than £250,000;

Over 50pc of those currently on the register have not bid for over a year, with 10,000 having never bid.

Since the adaptation of the current policy, the council has seen the demand for social housing increase.

The proposal – the new draft policy – retains an open housing register with the option of moving to a closed housing register.

The new qualification criteria, for example, will include the need for local connection for at least three years (continuous) with exemptions such as:

Care leavers under 25

Someone who is or has been a victim of domestic abuse

Current and former members of the regular armed forces

Those who have arrived or will arrive as part of the UK Resettlement Scheme

Where the Council has accepted a full homelessness duty.

There will also be a cap on household income and savings – the cap on a household’s total income will be set at £60,000, and £120,000 on combined assets and savings – assets will include owning a home anywhere in the world, meaning homeowners will no longer qualify to join the housing register unless they have an assessed housing need, they are unable to resolve themselves.

A new “banding system” will be introduced.

The seven new bands will be made up of five new housing needs bands including a reduced priority band and two new general needs bands, including a reduced preference band.

Band 1 – Emergency need. This includes households who need to move immediately as remaining in their current home may no longer be an option.

Band 2 – Urgent need. This includes households where their current accommodation is not suitable for their needs and require a move urgently.

Band 3 – Critical need. This includes households who require a priority move but with less of a serious need than those in Band 2.

Band 4 – Significant need. These include households who need to move but with less of a need than those applicants in Band 3.

Band 5 – Reduced priority. This includes households where behaviour is considered unacceptable, or they have housing related debt, but is not serious enough for disqualification from the Housing Register. Households in this band would be able to move into the relevant band once these issues have been resolved, with officers providing support and guidance.

Band 6 – General needs. Households in this band do not have an assessed housing need and are placing their bids using their time in this band.

Band 7 – Reduced preference band. This band is for households who do not have an assessed housing need and have demonstrated unacceptable behaviour or have housing related debt (as explained in section 2.3.5) which is not serious enough to disqualify them from the Housing Register.

The document also added that all households in Bands 6 and 7 will be required to place at least one bid for social housing in each 12-month period from their application registration date. The households who do not place a bid will have their housing applications cancelled and will be disqualified from rejoining the housing register for 12 months.

Members of the housing committee will discuss this and more in the report at 10am next Thursday at Sheffield Town Hall.