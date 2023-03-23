News you can trust since 1887
Sheffield Council’s five year crackdown on rogue landlords on London Road and Abbeydale Road

Sheffield Council is coming to the end of a five year crackdown on rogue landlords and considering how it can continue improving standards across the city.

Molly Williams
By Molly Williams
Published 23rd Mar 2023, 10:44 GMT

Councillors introduced a selective licensing scheme on London Road, Abbeydale Road and Chesterfield Road in 2018 because the neighbourhoods were being “let down” by rogue private landlords.

It requires all landlords operating in the area to license any privately rented home there. Licences include conditions aimed at ensuring properties are safe and well managed.

It covers around 420 properties which the council inspects for things like mould, damp and other hazards.

The scheme is due to end in October but the council is looking at how it can continue holding landlords to account.

“It is important to note that the majority of landlords in the city offer good quality, well managed accommodation but it is vital that we focus on the minority that do not,” council officers said in a recent report for the housing committee. “As a service we pursue rogue landlords and will proactively identify properties within their portfolios to ensure the safety of the tenants.”

There are 249,624 homes in the city, of which more than 60,000 are privately rented.

Local authorities are required to ensure private properties are safe and free from hazards.

But it has become increasingly tougher. Resources and staff to ensure standards are being met have reduced over the past decade while the sector has grown significantly.

There are currently 13 and a half full time equivalent inspecting officers, which means each officer is responsible for the safety and management of more than 4,400 properties.

Citywide selective licensing has been mooted.

