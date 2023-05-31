News you can trust since 1887
Sheffield Council has set out a new strategy to become an autism-friendly city.
Molly Williams
By Molly Williams
Published 31st May 2023, 09:06 BST
Updated 31st May 2023, 09:06 BST

It is estimated there could be between 8,500 to 20,000 autistic people – who see, hear and feel the world differently to others – in Sheffield and they are facing barriers in various areas of their life.

The all-age autism strategy aims to: ensure the views of autistic people and their families and carers drive change and contribute directly to planning, raise the profile of autism in Sheffield and improve the experience and life chances of autistic people.

Its priorities for the next year include ensuring high quality training about autism across all frontline services, significantly improving the public’s understanding and acceptance of autism, ensuring better support for unpaid carers, beginning preparation for adulthood in services as early as possible and starting conversations with families from year nine, reducing diagnosis waiting times and ensuring all schools are accessible for neurodiverse people.

Councillors are expected to discuss and approve it in a strategy and resources committee meeting this week.

In a report prepared for the meeting, council officers said: “The strategy outlines Sheffield’s commitment to strengthen autistic individuals’ voices in the city, family members’ and carers’ voices and continue to reach out to the seldom heard.

“This strategy sets out our ambition for a cultural shift to make Sheffield an understanding and welcoming place where autistic children, young people and adults can thrive.”

The action plan – overseen by the Sheffield Autism Partnership Board which is made up of more than a dozen organisations – has been developed through engaging with a range of people with lived experience and those working with autistic people across voluntary, health, probation and housing to identify the key issues and concerns.

There were 16 local consultations and engagement exercises over the past five years as well as focussed consultation with marginalised groups.

Officers said the vision will take time to achieve and the council plans to publish an annual review and progress report to keep it on track.

The meeting will take place on Wednesday, May 31.

To read the agenda and strategy in full, visit the council’s website here: https://democracy.sheffield.gov.uk/ieListDocuments.aspx?CId=641&MId=8768

