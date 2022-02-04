Sheffield councillors call for dangerous junction in Greenhill to be made safer
A junction which is an accident blackspot needs to be made safer urgently, say Sheffield councillors.
Councillors Richard Shaw and Simon Clement-Jones say the junction where Greenhill Avenue and Greenhill Main Road meet is well known for being dangerous with numerous collisions.
Coun Shaw said: “Since 2018, I have made the council do two safety reviews. The first in 2018 found the junction hadn’t been built to the agreed design and last year council officers agreed to install further give way signs.
Read More
“I’ve made my view clear to them that it needs to be a fully signalled crossing and junction that includes the right turn from Greenhill Main Road onto Greenhill Avenue, instead of it being a Give Way.
“I also raised this issue at full council when Executive member for transport Coun Douglas Johnson said there had only been 11 recorded collisions since 2018.
“I pointed out that a resident living next to the junction had recorded 37 collisions since 2018.”
MORE TRAFFIC: Residents dressing as zebras in bid for crossing on busy Sheffield street - and 6 other road safety campaigns in the city from 2021
Coun Simon Clement-Jones said they had asked Coun Douglas Johnson to join them for a site visit.
He said: “The junction has had four collisions recorded as serious in the last four years, including ones involving a child and a pensioner.
“In just the last two weeks there have been two collisions requiring the police and ambulance services to attend.
“We’ve been asking the council to make this junction safe for over three years and we need action to be taken before anything even worse happens.”