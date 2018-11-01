Sheffield councillor slams Yorkshire Water for more closures

Councillor Jack Clarkson, Stocksbridge ward, has called Yorkshire Water’s sewage works on Manchester Road a ‘botched job’ as the water company looks set to cause more disruptions.

Despite sewage works taking place on Manchester Road throughout the summer, Yorkshire Water is set to close further sections of the road next month.

Road closures will take place between November 10 and 11, which will impact on the 100th anniversary of Remembrance Sunday.

Councillor Jack Clarkson said: “This is going to seriously impact on people wanting to attend the Remembrance Day parade.

“It’s going to impact on people’s weekend travel, as well as on the very important Remembrance Day 100th anniversary, so we’re a little bit annoyed by that.

“It’s just wearing people down, they’re getting frustrated, they’re getting angry and it’s not fair on local businesses.

“From what I can understand, Yorkshire Water have told Stocksbridge Town Council that they’ve got deadlines, well a lot of regular people also have deadlines to meet.

“There’s been no consultation like there was for the closures in the summer.

“It’s appalling really, it’s becoming a botched job, you need to consult people, and this could’ve all been done and dusted all at once, other than more road closures over remembrance weekend.”

Yorkshire Water have said that the dates they have chosen are the only feasible option as the week before would be too soon, while there are events consecutive weeks after which means the work could not take place then.

A Yorkshire Water spokesperson said: “We have been working to lay a new sewer pipe along Manchester Road as part of the relocation of the new waste water treatment works.

“For health and safety reasons, we will have to put in place a road closure, with the weekend of November 10th and 11th confirmed as the only feasible option.

“We apologise for the inconvenience caused and would like to thank local residents and businesses for their patience as this essential work takes place.”

Sewage work on Manchester Road is set to be completed by Christmas.