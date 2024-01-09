An off-duty midwife has said has needed knee surgery after being seriously injured in Burngreave while trying to help a woman.

Alison Norris, Sheffield city councillor for Woodhouse and Handsworth.

Cllr Alison Norris (Woodhouse and Handsworth, Labour) has been at home recovering from an incident that left one man dead after Christmas in Burngreave, Sheffield.

Yesterday (January 8), Cllr Norris, a midwife, tweeted that she had been seriously injured when she and another passer-by had been trying to help the woman on December 27.

She added she was unsure how long her recovery would take.

In an update posted on Facebook, Cllr Norris said: “The surgeons and the ODPs (operating department practitioners) were pleased with how the repair went and the joint is really stable now.

“They screwed the top of my fibula back on and also reconnected all the side ligaments.

“They have given me a new, hinged brace. It’s locked straight currently and I have to keep it on 24/7 for two weeks. Then I have an appointment to review and start physio if appropriate.

“I came home in a lot of pain but it’s already much better, I’ve only needed half the painkillers today.

“I am delighted with progress!!”

The Local Democracy Reporting Service has approached Sheffield Labour for a comment.

Cllr Tom Hunt, the leader of the council, said: “Our thoughts are with Alison who I’m pleased to say is recovering at home.

“We’re sending her best wishes for a speedy recovery.”