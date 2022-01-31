Birley ward councillor Karen McGowan rolled up her sleeves to clear the soiled bed pads, sheets and wipes which were blowing around the street, describing the task as the worst she’s ever faced.

She told how a resident who was unsure who to contact had got in touch with her to report the mess on Birley Moor Crescent on Saturday morning.

The Labour councillor was already on her way to a litter-pick in Charnock so made an emergency stop to clean up the waste herself as she felt it posed a health and safety hazard to residents.

Some of the soiled bed pads and wipes which Councillor McGowan had to clear up after they were found blowing around Birley Moor Crescent in Sheffield

“It was a good job that the resident had called because when I arrived, as well as sheets, pads etc, I could see that there was human faeces on the road,” she said.

“There were about 30 soiled square sheets that had previously been placed on beds, plus wipes and a few pads that were all over the street and in people’s gardens.

“It looked like someone had put a bag on top of a bin that was already full, and a fox or cat or something had ripped the bag to bits and spread it around. The fact that it was a very windy morning didn’t help.

“I set about clearing the mess up, thinking that this wasn’t in the job description when I became a councillor.”

Despite the mucky task, Coun McGowan was firm in her reassurance that whoever is responsible for the mess should not be embarrassed to come forward as the matter will be treated confidentially.

"This is not a blame thing, it’s about me being able to help them,” she said, adding that if residents needed help, for example to get a more appropriate waste disposal bin, they can contact her confidentially regarding the issue.

She also said she wants people to know she’s there to help and that if residents are struggling she and her fellow councillors will try to assist.