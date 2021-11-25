Sheffield Council: Youth services to increase in every part of city
Sheffield Labour councillors are introducing more youth services in every part of the city after bringing them in-house last year.
Council leader Terry Fox made the announcement at a recent full council meeting, saying that by the end of January youth services will increase to a minimum of three provisions in every council ward.
Currently, there are some wards that are without any youth provision.
Coun Fox said: “It was the Labour administration who took the decision last year to bring youth services in house, to better join-up services, as well as providing £2 million extra in investment.
“Improving youth services was one of our red lines for entering co-operation talks, and we are delivering on a key local election manifesto promise.
“We’re investing an extra £2 million, which will be spent this financial year, to fund youth provision in every ward across the city.
“This will be based on demand from young people, and with an increase to those areas needing more, due to consideration such as indices of multiple deprivation and the number of young people in the area.
“But as a minimum we are increasing three extra provisions for every ward, and we will work with community groups to deliver this across the city.”
What is Sheffield Council’s youth strategy?
Labour also gave an outline of their upcoming youth strategy.
This includes:
Working with the voluntary sector for the additional provision across the city, bringing a valuable mixed economy in youth provision. Providing a uniformed youth work presence in the city so all young people are aware there are trusted adults on the streets across the city, safeguarding vulnerable young people. Providing activities that are current and modern and what young people want and giving access to activities for all young people for example in leisure, sport, culture, creativity, music and the outdoors. Working to increase youth voice and influence in our city. Creating a Youth Partnership Board (made up of young people) that will oversee the youth strategy and actions from that. Ensuring youth provision is modern, current and safe and has the right equipment and facilities for young people to thrive and have essential life skills as they transition to adulthood.