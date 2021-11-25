Council leader Terry Fox made the announcement at a recent full council meeting, saying that by the end of January youth services will increase to a minimum of three provisions in every council ward.

Currently, there are some wards that are without any youth provision.

Councillor Terry Fox, leader of Sheffield Council, announced plans to increase youth services across the city at this month's full council meeting.

Coun Fox said: “It was the Labour administration who took the decision last year to bring youth services in house, to better join-up services, as well as providing £2 million extra in investment.

“Improving youth services was one of our red lines for entering co-operation talks, and we are delivering on a key local election manifesto promise.

“We’re investing an extra £2 million, which will be spent this financial year, to fund youth provision in every ward across the city.

“This will be based on demand from young people, and with an increase to those areas needing more, due to consideration such as indices of multiple deprivation and the number of young people in the area.

“But as a minimum we are increasing three extra provisions for every ward, and we will work with community groups to deliver this across the city.”

What is Sheffield Council’s youth strategy?

Labour also gave an outline of their upcoming youth strategy.

This includes: