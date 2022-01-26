A vigil will be hosted and streamed online from 5.45pm on Thursday, January 27 to commemorate the millions of people who were killed in the Holocaust and subsequent genocides in Cambodia, Rwanda, Bosnia and Darfur.

A theme is chosen for the day each year and for 2022 the Holocaust Memorial Day Trust has chosen ‘One Day’ which it said can be interpreted in multiple ways including one day when everything changed.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Councillor Terry Fox, leader of the council, said: “Holocaust Memorial Day provides Sheffielders with the opportunity to remember those who were persecuted during the Holocaust, as well as other subsequent genocides.

“Throughout the pandemic, we have come to understand the importance of ‘One Day’ and how it can change our lives in an instant and I hope the people of Sheffield will join us for this important online service.

MORE HISTORY: Pictures of Sheffield people paying their respects at Holocaust Memorial Day over the years

“I look forward to seeing people from all faiths and communities joining us for this commemorative service from the comfort of their homes.”

The vigil will feature reflections from councillor Gail Smith, Lord Mayor of Sheffield, and Coun Fox who will be joined by other community figures including: Howard Saffer of Sheffield Jewish Reform Community, Muneerah Al-Yafai and Rikzar Amin of Sheffield Council Youth Cabinet, Reverend David Busse from The Church of God of of Prophecy, Rabbi Golomb of Sheffield Jewish Orthodox Community, Val Bowen of Disability Sheffield and Ryan Wileman of the Salvation Army.