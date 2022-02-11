Sheffield Council will benefit from High Streets Task Force levelling up support

Sheffield is one of 70 local authorities that were confirmed to get help from the High Streets Task Force as part of plans to reduce inequality around the country.

According to its website, the task force is a “consortium of organisations helping to revitalise England’s high streets and town centres by providing training, guidance and data to the people who make them”.

It said: “Through the task force, a register of experts, mentors and facilitators provide direct support to local authorities and local communities.”

Matt Colledge, director of the High Streets Task Force, added: “Our approach to support is designed in recognition that every place is unique, whether it’s local heritage, a town’s infrastructure and built environment, the broader needs of its community, or its unique culture, services and attractions.

“We start by meeting with local stakeholders to get a deeper understanding of their place, so we can offer advice that really helps.

“Of course, places haven’t been waiting for the task force before getting started.

“They’re already well underway delivering investment and high street transformation, and – whether it’s through our data provision, training programmes or expert advice – we want to help ensure their work provides the greatest local impact.”

Sheffield was selected for the support based on indicators of deprivation and inequality alongside research on the impact of Covid-19 on high street retail.