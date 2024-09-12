Sheffield Council wants to spend £4million on keeping empty buildings secure and clean

The council wants to spend millions of pounds on securing and cleaning empty buildings for the next four years in Sheffield.

The council wants to spend millions of pounds on securing and cleaning empty buildings for the next four years in Sheffield.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A document published ahead of next week’s housing policy committee said that the Sheffield Council wants to commission security shuttering services and clean and clearance services “from an external provider for a period of up to four years with an estimated value of £4,150,000”.

The council, the document added, has to turn to external providers as they don’t have sufficient in-house resources to undertake such work.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The report added that over the last four years “robust supply chain has been in place” for helping security shuttering of the council’s vacant properties as well as for vacant property cleans, clearance, environmental cleaning, clearing and garden clearing and hazardous waste, including sharps.

The proposal includes keeping security shuttering of vacant council properties to safeguard the property, protect public safety, prevent crime, and maintain the overall quality and value of the community.

These measures are only “temporary measures” to protect a building while work is completed as security shutters are constructed of metal and are securely fixed to openings in the building such as windows and doors to prevent unauthorised access.

The cleaning and clearance of vacant properties, the report said, “is primarily concerned with work to void properties on the council’s social housing estate” but the service may be required for buildings on the corporate estate, as well.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This service is essential for the council to manage its stock and make sure the properties are ready for new tenants.

Cleaning of these properties include deep cleaning of carpets, washing walls, sanitising kitchens and bathrooms, and ensuring the property is habitable – while clearance includes, among others, removing rubbish, removing unwanted furniture and clearing out of overgrown gardens.

Members of the committee will discuss this report next Thursday (September 19) at Sheffield Town Hall.