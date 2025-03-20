Sheffield Council wants to make compulsory purchase order to deliver the Nether Edge Active travel route

Sheffield Council is planning to use its powers to buy two plots of land to deliver the Nether Edge to City Centre and Broomhall active travel route as negotiations have stalled.

The council’s transport, regeneration and climate policy committee will discuss the proposal that would approve the use of the Compulsory Purchase Order (CPO) process to deliver the spur route along Summerfield Street.

A report published by the local authority says that works on the Nether Edge Active travel route could start in August – as the design work is close to completion and the next step is the actual construction.

The document added: “The route includes a core active travel route from Wostenholme Road through to the city centre, and a spur route from Cemetery Road to the university and hospital campus.

“The spur route makes use of Summerfield Street. Summerfield Street is already a busy cycle route between the South West and Hospital/University.

“Most of the improvements can be delivered within the highway boundary, or using SCC-owned land – housing for example.

“The current extent of the highway does not allow the uphill unidirectional cycle track to be constructed to the required standard. To note the downhill track can be accommodated in the existing highway verge.”

To complete the scheme to the designed standard, Sheffield Council requires two plots of land between Cemetery Road and Napier Street (the larger first parcel of land required forms a landscaped boundary between the Nuffield Gym car park and the highway while the shorter second section required forms a landscaped boundary between Hallamshire Business Park and the highway).

However, the negotiations between the council and the leaseholders have stalled.

So the council wants to make, in principle, a CPO and acquire, by agreement, affected land and rights in parallel with the CPO.

Councillors will have a debate about this proposal at 2pm next Wednesday (March 26) at Sheffield Town Hall.