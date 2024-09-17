Sheffield Council wants to end saga around pub using parkland as beer garden

A proposal – which is restricted from the public’s view due to “commercially sensitive” details – will try and formalise the lease of a piece of land for a pub in a popular Sheffield park.

Sheffield City Council’s finance and performance policy committee will discuss – albeit part of it behind closed doors – a proposal that may put an end to the saga that is the use of part of Millhouses Park’s land as a beer garden by the Waggon and Horses pub.

A document uploaded on the council’s website before the meeting stated that on August 1 last year, the council granted a lease of land at Millhouse Park for the use of a beer garden for operator True North Brew.

However, the very next day it turned out that the operator had gone into administration.

The report said: “The following day, the council learned that TNB (True North Brew) had gone into administration and its assets, which included the leasehold interest in the W&H (Waggon and Horses), were sold to Cocktails and Craft Beers Limited of which Kane Yeardley is a director.

“Mr Yeardley was also a director of TNB. Cocktails and Craft Beers Limited has since changed its name to True North Brew Co Ltd. (TNBCo).”

The document said the council and the operators of the new company have been in touch ever since to try and resolve the situation as the land in the park “continued to be used by TNBCo generating income for the business, although there is no agreement with the council in place”.

However, the public will not be able to learn from these discussions or the proposed terms of the lease as they were deemed as “commercially sensitive and are set out in Part 2, the closed section of this report”.

What we know is that after months of discussion, TNBCo has made a proposal on the basis that “trading has been poorer than anticipated” and the additional turnover of £200,000 per annum has not been achieved.

The revised proposal reflects this.

The council has three options, essentially.

The first option is to formalise the lease with TNBCo, the second option is to do nothing and the third option is to “withdraw the offer of a lease and seek to take back possession of the site”.

Members of the council’s committee will discuss these options at 2pm next Monday (September 23) at Sheffield Town Hall.