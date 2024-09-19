Sheffield Council wants to carry out electrical testing in all council homes by 2030

A new proposal could mean that the council would carry out electrical testing and condition reports for all of its houses and flats rented to customers by 2030 in Sheffield.

Sheffield City Council’s strategy and resources policy committee will discuss the plans to conduct regular inspections on more than 38,000 homes for the next five years which could cost almost £20million.

A report published by the council before the meeting said for local authorities the recommendation is that electrical installations are inspected and tested with an Electrical Installation Condition Report (EICR) produced at least once every five years, as well as at change of occupancy.

As part of the electrical testing work all code 1 (danger present, risk of injury) and code 2 (potentially dangerous) items identified must be rectified while the contractor is at the property to protect customers from the risk of harm.

The document added during the pandemic the council did not “proactively” carry out routine electrical inspections on its properties.

The report said: “In Sheffield, we currently have 22,505 council housing owned properties that have had an electrical inspection and test completed within the last five years.

“This leaves us with 15,502 properties that have not had a test within this five-year period.

“Of the 22,505 properties that have had an electrical inspection in the last five years, 6,436 of these properties will fall out of this five-year cycle by December 2024.”

The estimation is that between now and 2030, the project would cost £19,668,010.