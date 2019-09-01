Sheffield Council U-turn over decision to ban press and public from meeting
Sheffield Council has backtracked on a decision to ban the press and public from attending a special meeting on recycling a following a string of complaints.
The economic and environmental wellbeing scrutiny committee was due to meet at the incinerator on Tuesday to tour the site and discuss a report on the council’s recycling performance.
Public and press were banned from this meeting due to ‘health and safety reasons’ and were told to submit written questions instead.
It was branded ‘ridiculous’ and ‘illegal’ by some councillors who called for the tour to happen at a different date to allow more more scrutiny time and public accessibility.
Coun Denise Fox, chair of the committee, has now made arrangements for this.
In an email sent to the committee, she said: “The visit to the Energy Recovery Facility will still take place, as was requested at the last meeting...Upon reflection, I have decided to hold the meeting following the visit, at the Town Hall instead of the facility, as was originally requested and planned. This is to enable maximum attendance by both the press and public, which would not have been possible at the Facility itself.”
The meeting will now take place at 6pm at the Town Hall in the conference room.