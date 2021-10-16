Sheffield Council to revamp run-down sports ground

The council wants to “re-energise” and fulfil the potential of Parson Cross park using Section 106 money, which is given for the community when developments are built, and grants.

The park is home to three sport development clubs and used by the Sheffield Inclusion Service but the current standard of the facilities is inadequate and driving people away.

The council said the pavilion’s corridors are unusable, the site suffers from a serious motorcycle problem, the fields suffer from dog abuse, the drainage system needs a maintenance upgrade and there is no hot water or heating.

Parson Cross park

To tackle these problems, the council is investing an initial £10,700 for feasibility work.

The site already has £200,000 from Rugby League World Cup funding and £50,000 from Johan Cruyff Foundation funding.

Council officers said: “The aim of the project is to enhance the quality of sport and activity provision in Parson Cross Park across several sports for the community, sport clubs and Inclusion Service.

“The sport and physical activity hub developments would ensure that Parson Cross has first class facilities for both the existing population and the new residents who will occupy the substantial housing developments, which are close to completion for the surrounding area.

“Developing a sports hub to be used by multiple clubs and the community will allow a more comprehensive facility mix to be created, providing economies of scale, and increasing the viability and sustainability of the new resource.